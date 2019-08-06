Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,699,000 after purchasing an additional 976,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. 8,974,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

