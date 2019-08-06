Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,081. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.90. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

