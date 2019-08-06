Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 280,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $178.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

