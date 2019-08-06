Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 4,365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,017,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 2,400,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

