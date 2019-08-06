Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 914 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,410,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,460,000 after acquiring an additional 786,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,228,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 302,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,590,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.