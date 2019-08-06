Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 57,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 39,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,753. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

