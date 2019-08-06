Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $150,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20,357.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 197,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 578,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in General Mills by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,534. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

