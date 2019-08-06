Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,416. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

