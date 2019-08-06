TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading Down 6.1%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.95, approximately 1,613,730 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,077,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

