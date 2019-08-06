TurtleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $437,915.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $437,915.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,275,463,706 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

