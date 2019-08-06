Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.00. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 606.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

