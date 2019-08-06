Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,225. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

