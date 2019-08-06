Ubiq Trading Down 3.7% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $22,261.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

