Ultiledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.82 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and $2.82 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00235864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.01284928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00098116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,924,862 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

