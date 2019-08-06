Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.83

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and traded as high as $33.24. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

