Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.