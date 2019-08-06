United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 268,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,384. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.