United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.59. 332,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,389,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

