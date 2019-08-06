United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

