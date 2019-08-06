United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $8,711,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 169,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

