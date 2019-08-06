United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 253,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,731. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

