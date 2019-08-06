United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

