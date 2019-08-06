United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in United Community Banks by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in United Community Banks by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

