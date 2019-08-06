United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 3,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,144. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,839.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $625,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,246 shares of company stock worth $4,344,080. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 80.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 154.8% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 70.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.