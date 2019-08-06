Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,217.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Display by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $40,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $218.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Steven V. Abramson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $5,389,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,983 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,991. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.46.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.