Universe (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $267,591.00 and $250.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.