UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., formerly Longford Energy Inc, is engaged in developing and launching the High Definition (HD) video stream of Earth, from the International Space Station (ISS). The Company provides near-live HD video feed of Earth, from space. The Company is in partnership with space organizations, such as the Russian Space Agency.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.