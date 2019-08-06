UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) shares rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 104,816 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 127,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.28.

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UrtheCast Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UrtheCast Company Profile (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

