US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

USFD opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $807,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,485. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,890,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after buying an additional 178,367 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

