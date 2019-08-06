USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of USAC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 124,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

