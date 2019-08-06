V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 19% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $1.25 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.22 or 0.04971545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,699,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,528,424 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

