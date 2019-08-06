VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.86. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

