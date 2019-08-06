VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Position Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 28,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. 27,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

