VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $41.10. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 4,663,485 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 747.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

