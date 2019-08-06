Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,681,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after buying an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 673,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166,739. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

