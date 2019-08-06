Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

