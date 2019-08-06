Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

VOE stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

