Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,773.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 8.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,405 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 975,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. 4,807,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.