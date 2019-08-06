VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,065,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,899,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 607,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,976,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,698,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,228,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,381,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,143 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

