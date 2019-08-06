Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 391.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

