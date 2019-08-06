Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96.

