Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €4.98 ($5.78) and last traded at €4.90 ($5.70), approximately 15,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.87 ($5.66).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Vapiano and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.12 ($9.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,406.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.86.

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

