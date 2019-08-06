Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.1-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.67 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 42,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,079. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

