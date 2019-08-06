Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VNTR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $46,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

