Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given a $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been given a $9.00 target price by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,812. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 2,376.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 976,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 539,193 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

