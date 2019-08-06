Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

VZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

