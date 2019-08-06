Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Vertex reported 2Q19 with cystic fibrosis (CF) revenue of $940M, beating consensus of $886.2M, up 25% y/y and 10% sequentially. All three approved CF drugs beat consensus; Kalydeco $262M vs. $254.5M, Orkambi $316M vs. $284.2M, and Symdeko $362M vs. $340.8M. Topline flowed through to the bottom line with $1.26 beating consensus of $1.07. Vertex ended the period with $4B in cash.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $175.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $19,861,943.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,472,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,145 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,110 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

