Veru (VERU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Veru has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of VERU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 33,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,855. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.