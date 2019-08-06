Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.59 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $579,961.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00811099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,151,466 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittrex and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

