Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victory Oilfield Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:VYEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation.

